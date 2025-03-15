New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) A 22-year-old man, who was accused in a burglary case in Delhi's Pitampura, has been apprehended from Kanker district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Saturday.

They said 1,695 Australian dollars, 1,000 Dirhams and seven Dinars were recovered from his possession.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said the accused, Rahul, was previously involved in a rape case in Chhattisgarh and has resorted to crimes to earn easy money.

Singh said a burglary case was registered on March 14 following a complaint by Jagdish Arora, a resident Maurya Enclave in Pitampura.

"Based on technical surveillance and intelligence inputs, multiple raids were conducted at potential hideouts, leading to Rahul's apprehension from Chhattisgarh. During interrogation, he confessed to committing the burglary along with an associate," the DCP said.

He said efforts are underway to trace Rahul's accomplice, and to establish his involvement in other cases.

