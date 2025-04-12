New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) A man was arrested on Saturday for alleged cow slaughter in a godown used for illegal cattle trade in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj, an official said.

The man was identified as 36-year-old Azim Rizvi alias Raja, a resident of Jafarabad in northeast Delhi, he said, adding that at least three others are also believed to be involved.

Police received a PCR call on April 12 and went to the spot with the crime team and forensic officials, he added. "They rented the godown from a man under false pretext and were using it for illegal trade," a senior officer said.

Police said the carcass of the cow was recovered and sent to a mortuary for post-mortem examination.

Following preliminary investigation, a case was registered under relevant sections of BNS, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Delhi Agricultural Cattle Preservation Act.

Police said efforts are underway to identify and apprehend others potentially involved in the incident. Further investigation is in progress, he added.

