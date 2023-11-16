Ghaziabad (UP), Nov 16 (PTI) A 53-year-old man on Thursday committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor, police said.

Deceased Jitendra Verma, who was in the business of buying and selling two wheelers, was under depression for the past some days due to which he committed suicide, victim's wife Dimple told police.

He fell down on a car parked on the ground floor and died on the spot, police said.

Police outpost in-charge Govind Singh said that no suicide note has been recovered.

Kumar's body has been sent for postmortem after completing legal formalities, officials said.

