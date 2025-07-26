Lucknow, Jul 25 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was killed after the front portion of a multi-storeyed commercial building collapsed while he was standing under it to take shelter from the rain on Friday, police said.

The incident took place around 4 pm in Gomti Nagar's Vibhuti Khand neighbourhood at the Cyber Tower building, a local police officer told PTI.

"The deceased has been identified as Ravi Kumar Verma, a resident of Shiv Vihar in Barabanki district. Ravi had come to meet a friend who works at the Cyber Tower. As he was leaving, heavy rain began, and he stood under the building's facade to avoid getting wet. Suddenly, a part of the structure collapsed, injuring him severely," the official said.

"He was rushed to the hospital with the help of local police and bystanders, but doctors declared him dead on arrival," the officer said.

So far, no formal complaint has been filed in connection with the incident. However, further action may be taken if a written complaint is received, police added.

Several parts of Uttar Pradesh's capital, including Gomti Nagar, witnessed heavy rainfall on Friday evening, bringing some relief from the sweltering humidity. The downpour also led to waterlogging in multiple areas.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)