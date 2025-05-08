Kushinagar (UP), May 8 (PTI) The body of a 55-year-old man was found hanging from a mango tree in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district on Thursday, police said.

Ahirauli Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjay Pandey said Dinesh Sahni, from Anantpur village in Ahirauli area, had left home early in the morning to relieve himself but did not return.

Around 11 am, a local mason found a body hanging from a tree on the outskirts of the village and immediately informed the police, SHO Pandey said.

He said the police team brought the body down and sent it for post-mortem. Preliminary investigations suggest no foul play, but the exact cause of death will be determined after the autopsy report is received, he added.

Pandey also said that Sahni was a daily wage labourer and supported his family through manual work. A detailed investigation is underway to ascertain whether the death was a case of suicide or if any foul play was involved.

