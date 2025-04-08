Pilibhit (UP), Apr 7 (PTI) A man was killed and another was injured after their motorcycle was hit by a car here, police said on Monday. The car driver was arrested.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening when a car collided head-on with a motorcycle, killing Mahendra Pal (42) on the spot, they said. Ghanshyam, who was riding the motorcycle with Pal, was injured in the accident and has been admitted to a district hospital for treatment.

The victims were on their way to buy groceries from Kalyanpur Naugwa market when the accident occurred, SO of Gajraula police station Jagdeep Malik said.

The driver of the offending car, Gajendra Kumar, is posted as a Lekhpal in Kalinagar Tehsil. After the accident, a crowd gathered near the spot and beat him up while his companion fled, police said.

The crowd also vandalised the car, police said. Subsequently, Kumar was arrested.

During this, angry villagers blocked the road and protested by keeping Pal's body.

Upon receiving information, police from various stations along with the district administration reached the spot and pacified the crowd. The body was sent for post-mortem, they said.

Pal's son, Premshankar has filed a complaint against Kumar and alleged that liquor bottles were found in his vehicle after the accident, the SO said.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered and further investigation is underway, SO added.

