New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) A 30-year-old man died and his colleague sustained serious injuries after they were hit by a car while sitting by the roadside in south-west Delhi's RK Puram on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The offending car was allegedly being driven by Rajan Sharma (32), a taxi driver, who has been apprehended and his vehicle has been seized, police said.

"The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Verma, a mechanic working in a private company, while his colleague, Tej Singh (55), who works as a driver for the same company, was injured in the incident and is undergoing treatment," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said.

The accident took place around 3 pm near the footpath opposite the school in Sector-12, RK Puram, police said.

"Verma, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, died on the spot due to the impact of the collision. Singh, who hails from Haryana's Sonipat, was rushed to a hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries," the officer said.

