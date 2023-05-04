Hyderabad, May 4 (PTI): A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death in broad daylight near the Telangana High Court here on Thursday, over a financial dispute, police said.

The victim was stabbed by two persons with a knife, resulting in his death, they said.

A police team reached the spot and conducted preliminary inquiry. The police suspect that the man was killed over some financial issue. A case was registered and investigation is on, they added.

