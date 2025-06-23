Hyderabad, Jun 23 (PTI) In an incident reminiscent of the recent Meghalaya honeymoon murder, a newly-married man from Gadwal in Telangana was found murdered, with his bride's alleged involvement under suspicion, though no conclusive proof has emerged yet, police said on Monday.

The deceased, Tejeshwar (28), a licensed land surveyor, had been missing for about a month after his marriage, and a case was registered on June 18.

His in-laws belong to the Kurnool district in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

During the investigation, his body was found near Panyam town in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh, they said.

The role of his wife and mother-in-law is being suspected, but it has not been established yet, they added.

The family members of the deceased have alleged the involvement of Tejeshwar's wife, her mother, and a bank employee from Kurnool district in the murder, they said.

Speaking to reporters, the family members claimed that they had initially sought to call off the wedding proposal after it allegedly came to light that the bride had left home for a week.

However, she later contacted Tejeshwar and persuaded him to go ahead with the marriage, they alleged.

They further claimed that after the marriage, Tejeshwar's wife would spend most of her time speaking on the phone, and they assumed she was talking to her mother and other family members.

The family has demanded strict punishment for all those involved in the murder.

