Gurugram, Apr 3 (PTI) A Bihar native was robbed by four people in an auto near IFFCO Chowk Metro Station here, police on Wednesday said.

The accused snatched his mobile and transferred Rs 58,000 from his UPI account before leaving him on a roadside.

According to the complaint filed by Rahul Kumar Bhagat, a native of Siwan district in Bihar, the incident happened Monday evening when he was returning home in an auto.

"One of them took my mobile password and forced me to reveal the UPI PIN. After that, they dropped me on the way and took off with my phone. Later I found they transferred Rs 58,000 from my account in two transactions," Bhagat, who lives in Sector 33, said, according to police.

Following his complaint, an FIR was registered against four unnamed people under sections 379 (theft) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC at Sector 29 Police Station on Tuesday, police said.

A police officer said that they are trying to identify the auto and the accused with the help of footage from CCTVs in the area.

