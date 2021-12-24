Thane, Dec 24 (PTI) A 26-year-old man who had escaped from Adharwadi Jail in Kalyan in Thane district has been nabbed, an official said on Friday.

He has cases against him in Pandharpur, Paithan, Parli Vaijnath as well, an MFC police station official said.

The official identified him as Bhiwandi-resident Avinash Gaikwad.

