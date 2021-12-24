The Chinese smartphone brand Oppo has unveiled the Oppo K9x handset in China. The company is yet to reveal the prices of the smartphone. If the recent reports are to be believed, prices of the smartphone will begin from CNY 1,499 (around Rs 17,700). The smartphone will be offered in three variants - 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB & 8GB + 256GB. Oppo Find N Foldable Smartphone With 7.1-Inch Creaseless Display Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

Oppo K9x (Photo Credits: Oppo)

The key highlights of the phone are the FHD+ display with 90Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 64MP triple rear camera setup, 5,000mAh battery, and more. The smartphone will be available in two colours - Black and Silver Purple.

Oppo K9x (Photo Credits: Oppo)

As for specs, the Oppo K9x sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. It also features the brand's HyperBoost mobile acceleration technology and intelligent cooling technology.

For photos and videos, Oppo K9x gets an AI triple rear camera module that comprises a 64MP primary sensor accompanied by a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls. It packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

