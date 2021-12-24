Vivo will launch the new V23 series in the Indian market on January 5, 2022. Today, the company teased the V23 Series on its Twitter account, claiming that the pro model will be India's first colour changing smartphone. A previous report had also shared Vivo V23 Pro to be the slimmest 3D curve device with a thickness of 7.36mm. In addition to this, it will feature a changeable Fluorite glass design that changes colour when exposed to sunlight and UV light. Vivo V23 Series 5G India Launch Set for January 5, 2022; Check Expected Features & Specifications Here.

Vivo V23 Series (Photo Credits: Vivo)

Last week, the Vivo 23 Pro was spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform revealing key specifications. The phone is said to sport an FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The chipset will be paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is said to run on Android 12 based FunTouch OS 12 out of the box.

Celebrate every moment with the beauty of change. Presenting India’s first colour changing smartphone that compliments your every look perfectly. ​ Coming Soon.​#vivoV23Series #DelightEveryMoment pic.twitter.com/PtaD8iwjKj — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) December 24, 2021

For photos and videos, the smartphone will come equipped with a 108MP rear camera system. It is also likely to feature an 8MP ultrawide camera along with a 2MP macro sensor and could pack a 55W fast charging. As of now, other specifications of the phone are under wraps. It is worth noting that these specs are based on recent reports and may vary when the device launches. We request our readers to take this with a pinch of salt.

