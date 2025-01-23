New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Mankind Pharma on Thursday said its consolidated net profit declined 16.5 per cent to Rs 384 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 460 crore for the October-December period of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 3,230 crore from Rs 2,607 crore, Mankind Pharma said in a statement.

"We achieved a healthy revenue growth of 24 per cent YoY with strong adjusted EBITDA margin of 27.7 per cent in Q3FY25, driven by continued out performance in chronic, strong recovery in OTC and consolidation of BSV," Vice Chairman and MD Rajeev Juneja said.

Mankind Pharma has completed the transaction to acquire Bharat Serums and Vaccines (BSV), for a consideration of Rs 13,768 crore.

"The integration of BSV is on track, with focus on mandate brands, improving productivity and adopting best practices to ensure long-term sustainable growth," Juneja stated.

The company said its domestic business grew 15.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,773 crore in the third quarter.

Consumer healthcare business revenue stood at Rs 193 crore as compared with Rs 149 crore in December quarter last fiscal. Exports rose to Rs 457 crore from Rs 207 crore.

Mankind shares on Thursday ended higher 4.68 per cent at Rs 2,632.70 apiece on the BSE.

