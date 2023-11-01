New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) on Wednesday said 5.90 lakh financial statements and 2.55 lakh annual returns have been filed till October 31 in the current financial year.

Under the companies law, companies have to submit their annual filings to the MCA.

"Stakeholders are informed that during FY 2023-24, as on 31.10.2023, 5.90 Lakh Financial Statements and 2.55 Lakh Annual Returns have been filed against 3.41 Lakh Financial Statements and 1.73 Lakh Annual Returns filed during the corresponding period of last financial year," MCA said in a post on social media platform X.

Generally, companies are required to hold their annual general meetings within six months of the conclusion of a financial year.

