New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) The combined market valuation of nine of the top-10 most valued firms jumped Rs 2.26 lakh crore last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys emerging as the biggest gainers amid an overall bullish trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,658.15 points or 2.37 per cent.

Also Read | AILET 2024 Exam Result: Results of All India Law Entrance Test Examination Out at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, Know How To Check.

The 30-share BSE Sensex zoomed 969.55 points or 1.37 per cent to settle at its record closing high of 71,483.75 on Friday. During the day, it surged 1,091.56 points or 1.54 per cent to 71,605.76, its all-time intra-day high level.

The combined market valuation of the nine firms, including Reliance Industries, TCS, ICICI Bank and Infosys, jumped Rs 2,26,391.77 crore, while Bharti Airtel emerged as the only laggard from the top-10 pack.

Also Read | UPSC CMS Exam Result 2023: Combined Medical Services Examination Marks of Recommended Candidates Released at upsc.gov.in, Know How To Check.

The market valuation of TCS jumped Rs 85,493.74 crore to Rs 14,12,412.13 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

Infosys added Rs 36,793.61 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 6,55,457.54 crore.

The market valuation of State Bank of India surged Rs 30,700.67 crore to Rs 5,78,671.84 crore, and that of Reliance Industries climbed Rs 26,386.16 crore to reach Rs 16,88,173.26 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of ICICI Bank rallied Rs 18,493.9 crore to Rs 7,27,330.82 crore, and that of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) zoomed Rs 14,294.5 crore to Rs 5,03,722.82 crore.

ITC's valuation moved up by Rs 11,412.78 crore to Rs 5,71,636.39 crore, and that of HDFC Bank grew by Rs 2,428.72 crore to Rs 12,57,093.46 crore.

Hindustan Unilever Limited added Rs 387.69 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 5,92,801.88 crore.

However, Bharti Airtel's valuation declined by Rs 3,654.15 crore to Rs 5,58,242.75 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to retain the title of the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, ITC, Bharti Airtel and LIC.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)