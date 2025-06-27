New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has extended the 10 per cent rebate on property tax payments till July 31.

The decision was among several citizen-centric resolutions passed during the first meeting of the Standing Committee held at the Civic Centre on Friday.

The meeting was chaired by Satya Sharma, the newly appointed Chairperson of the Standing Committee, and saw active participation from all members, who discussed a wide range of issues concerning public welfare.

After the meeting, Sharma said that members raised important matters related to the civic body's monsoon preparedness.

She said that the MCD Commissioner assured the committee that the corporation had undertaken more work this year compared to the previous year to tackle waterlogging and drainage issues.

"New pumps have been installed, dedicated WhatsApp groups have been created for real-time updates, and helpline numbers have been strengthened to function smoothly across all zones," Sharma said.

The committee also directed officials to address all concerns promptly and submit an action taken report (ATR) in the next meeting.

Sharma said that around 25 agenda items were passed during the meeting, marking what she described as a "productive and decisive beginning" for the new tenure of the Standing Committee.

The meeting, she added, reflects the MCD's renewed focus on transparency, responsiveness, and proactive governance aimed at improving the quality of life for Delhi residents.

