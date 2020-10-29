Mumbai, Oct 29 (PTI) The Multi-Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) on Thursday said it has entered into a licensing agreement with Indian Energy Exchange to launch Electricity derivatives.

The derivatives will be linked to IEX spot electricity prices on MCX trading platform.

Also Read | Paytm Payments Bank Aims to Issue 5 million FASTags in 3 Months.

The agreement is subject to necessary approvals from the central government and the concerned regulators.

"This shall lay the groundwork for a vibrant electricity derivatives market in the country. The launch of electricity derivatives shall provide an effective risk management avenue and help the value chain participants to hedge price risks and protect their revenue margins," MCX said in a statement.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Moderna Inc Prepares to Launch mRNA-1273; Reports Show Vaccine Boosts the Immune System.

The launch of electricity derivatives will provide an effective risk management avenue and help the value chain participants to hedge price risks and protect their revenue margins, it said.

With this India will also join a select group of developed countries which offer electricity derivatives on an exchange platform, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)