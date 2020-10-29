New Delhi, October 29: Stephane Bancel, CEO, Moderna Inc, on Thursday, said that the company is preparing for the launch of mRNA-1273, its COVID-19 vaccine. He said, "We are actively preparing for the launch of mRNA-1273 and we have signed a number of supply agreements with governments around the world," as reported by Mint. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Sanofi, GSK to Supply COVAX with 200 Million Doses of Coronavirus Vaccine.

Bancel added that Moderna Inc is committed to the "highest data quality standards and rigorous scientific research as we continue to work with regulators to advance mRNA-1273." Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is known to contain mRNA, a genetic material which, as per the reports, helps the immune system to fight the virus. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Infections Reported Among Sputnik V Trial Volunteers.