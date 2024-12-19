Mendhar/Jammu, Dec 19 (PTI) A forest fire on Thursday triggered mine blasts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

There were no casualties or injuries, they said.

Also Read | Who Is Phangnon Konyak? Here's All You Need To Know About BJP Rajya Sabha MP From Nagaland Who Accused Rahul Gandhi of Misbehaviour.

The forest fire in the forward areas of Gursai, Ucchad, and Prambranar, as well as the border belts, has been raging for the past few days, they added.

Several mines exploded due to the fire, however, there were no casualties or injuries, the officials confirmed.

Also Read | Who Is the Highest Tax-Paying Celebrity in India? Check Where Shah Rukh Khan, Thalapathy Vijay, Virat Kohli Stand on List of Top 10 Biggest Celebrity Taxpayers in FY 2024.

Efforts by the forest department, fire services, police, Army, and locals are underway to control the blaze, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)