Delhi, December 19: As tensions flared in the Parliament on Thursday, BJP and INDIA bloc MPs clashed over Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on Dr BR Ambedkar. Amid the chaos, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Phangnon Konyak accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of misbehaviour during the protest, claiming his behaviour left her feeling deeply uncomfortable. Konyak, representing Nagaland, filed a formal complaint with Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, highlighting the incident’s impact on her dignity as a woman and an ST community member.

Phangnon Konyak’s name has gained national attention following her accusations against Rahul Gandhi. However, she is no stranger to breaking barriers, being the first woman from Nagaland to preside over the Rajya Sabha. Known for her significant contributions to parliamentary proceedings, Konyak has served on several influential committees, championing issues related to the northeastern region and women’s empowerment. As the debate around the incident unfolds, let’s learn more about Phangnon Konyak, who accused Rahul Gandhi of misbehaviour. ‘Rahul Gandhi Made Me Extremely Uncomfortable’: Woman BJP MP Phangnon Konyak Makes Explosive Charges Against LoP, Files Complaint to RS Chairman (Video).

Who is Phangnon Konyak?

Phangnon Konyak is a BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Nagaland who made history in July 2023 by becoming the first woman from the state to preside over the Rajya Sabha. She was nominated to the panel of vice-chairpersons by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. Known for her role in shaping key legislation, Konyak presided over the passage of the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022. Konyak’s appointment brought gender parity to the Rajya Sabha panel of vice-chairpersons, with four women members serving alongside four men. Parliament Brawl: BJP MP Pratap Sarangi Accuses LoP Rahul Gandhi of Pushing Him, Congress Leader Dismisses Claim, Says ‘They Blocked and Threatened Us’.

With a Master’s Degree in English Literature from Delhi University's Daulat Ram College, she has also served on several important parliamentary committees, including the Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, and the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region. Additionally, Konyak is an active member of the Committee on Empowerment of Women and the Governing Council of the North-Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences in Shillong.

