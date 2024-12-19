Mumbai, December 19: In 2024, India saw unprecedented developments in various fields as the tri-colour waved not only across the country but globally. Having said that, India also saw noted personalities from various sectors, such as Entertainment, Sports, etc., dominating the list of the wealthiest celebrities for 2024. Not only did these celebrities earn more during the 24th year of the 21st century, but they also made significant contributions by paying the highest taxes, thereby boosting the country's revenue. So, who is the highest tax-paying celebrity in India? Read to know where Shah Rukh Khan, Thalapathy Vijay, Virat Kohli, etc, stand on the list of the top 10 biggest celebrity taxpayers in FY 2024.

The list is dominated by popular names of the Bollywood Industry and the Sports fraternity, reports Fortune India. Leading the list of highest taxpayers is actor and producer Shah Rukh Khan. Notably, Shah Rukh Khan, who is also called "King Khan" overtook Akshay Kumar to top the list with an INR 92 crore tax in Financial Year 2024. While the top 10 list is dominated by Indian film celebrities, it also includes sports legends such as Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni. So, which Indian celebrity paid how much tax in the Financial Year 2024? Who made it to the top 10 list of the highest tax-paying celebrities in India? Scroll below to find out. Year-Ender 2024: AR Rahman-Saira Banu, Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic and More – Unexpected Indian Celebrity Divorces of the Year.

Meet India's Top 10 Highest Tax-Paying Celebrities:

Rank Name of the Celebrity Total Tax Paid in INR 1 Shah Rukh Khan INR 92 crore 2 Thalapathy Vijay INR 80 crore 3 Salman Khan INR 75 crore 4 Amitabh Bachchan INR 71 crore 5 Virat Kohli INR 66 crore 6 Ajay Devgn INR 42 crore 7 MS Dhoni INR 38 crore 8 Ranbir Kapoor INR 36 crore 9 Sachin Tendulkar INR 28 crore 10 Hrithik Roshan INR 28 crore

The top five list is dominated by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, followed by Thalapathy Vijay in second place, Salman Khan in third, Amitabh Bachchan in fourth and Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli in fifth spot. The last five list includes Ajay Devgn, MS Dhoni, Ranbir Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar and Hrithik Roshan. Year Ender 2024: From Derailments to Railway Mishaps, Check List of Major Train Accidents in India.

Besides, the above-mentioned celebrities, noted people who made it in the top 20 list include Kapil Sharma (INR 26 crore), Sourav Ganguly (INR 23 crore), Kareena Kapoor (INR 20 crore), Shahid Kapoor (INR 14 crore), Mohanlal (INR 14 crore), Allu Arjun (INR 14 crore), Hardik Pandya (INR 13 crore), Kiara Advani (INR 12 crore), Katrina Kaif (INR 11 crore) and Pankaj Tripathi (INR 11 crore).

