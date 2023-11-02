Bijnor, November 2: A 12-year-old boy was mauled to death by a leopard in Khatriwala village here, officials said on Thursday. Station House Officer Sumit Rathi said Jigar was sleeping in the courtyard of his house on Wednesday when he was pulled away and mauled to death by the animal.

The minor's dismembered body was later recovered from a distance from the house and sent for post-mortem, he said. Leopard in Bangalore: Elusive Big Cat on Prowl in Karnataka's Capital City Caught in Kudlu Gate Area (Watch Video).

The forest officials have set up cages in the area to catch the leopard.

