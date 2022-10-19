Hyderabad, Oct 19 (PTI) Model N Inc. a revenue optimisation and compliance company on Wednesday said it opened its new product innovation facility here.

A press release from the US firm also announced plans to expand its software engineering talent by increasing its focus on diversity and inclusion, as well as

productising new solutions that accelerate revenue optimisation and compliance for life sciences and high-tech companies.

The 70,000 square feet Model N facility, housing 500 employees, was inaugurated by Telangana Principal Secretary IT Jayesh Ranjan and Jason Blessing, President and CEO, Model N.

The Model N Centre here is instrumental in bringing new product innovations to the market, such as State Price Transparency Management (SPTM) and 340B

solutions that help pharmaceutical manufacturers manage the fluid drug pricing regulation and management landscape, the release said.

Through its innovative and market-lead approach, Model N enables life sciences and high-tech innovators to streamline operations, scale strategically, and mitigate risks. It is currently working with 28 out of the top 30 global life sciences brands and 14 out of the top 20 global semiconductor brands, according to the release.

