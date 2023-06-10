Sehore, Jun 10 (PTI) One person was arrested and a search was on for another for allegedly indulging in sexual acts with a goat in Sehore in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Neelkanth village under Bherunda police station on Friday evening, he said.

Nasrullaganj police station in charge Akash Amalkar said, following a complaint, the two men were booked under relevant provisions of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"The complainant said he was grazing goats when he found one of the animals missing. He heard the bleating of a goat nearby and saw the accused indulging in unnatural acts with it," he said.

