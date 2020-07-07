Bhopal, July 7: In a shocking incident of bestiality, a man had unnatural sex with a cow at a dairy in Sundar Nagar area of Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal district. The incident took place at around 4 am on July 4. The police arrested the 55-year-old man after the CCTV footage showed that he was involved in committing the crime. Elderly Man Rapes Cow in Madhya Pradesh, Held For Unnatural Sex.

The police have also registered a case in the matter. A Srivastava, Ashoka Garden Police Station In-Charge, told news agency ANI, “One 55-yr-old man arrested after CCTV footage showed that he was involved in unnatural sex with a cow at a dairy in Sundar Nagar. Case registered.”

In a similar incident in March this year, a man raped a cow and tortured it to death in Kerala. The horrific incident took place in Kannur district of the state. The accused has been identified as 33-year-old Sumesh, who lives near Bavode Muthappan temple in the district. He was arrested a day later.

