Gwalior, January 15: In a shocking incident, a woman reportedly attacked the parents of her live-in partner with a knife in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The woman was later arrested. The live-in partner, who went missing two days ago, still remains missing.

According to a report published in India Today, the man, Ram Lakhan Batham went missing. The woman who was in a live-in relationship with Ram Batham felt his family had sent him away. Following this, the woman approached his parent's house and stabbed his mother in the neck with a knife. Batham's father, who tried to prevent the attack, also sustained injuries. Noida Shocker: Youth Stabbed to Death With Knife in Sarfabad Village After Row Over Cricket Match, Accused Arrested.

As per the reports, the accused woman is already married but has been living with Ram Batham. A case has been registered against the woman under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Meanwhile, cops have launched a search to find the man who remains missing. Bengaluru Shocker: Youth Stabs Girl to Death for Rejecting His Proposal in Presidency College, Attempts Suicide (Disturbing Video).

In another incident, on Friday, a man was allegedly stabbed to death in East Delhi's Majboor Nagar Camp following an altercation with friends, police said.

The dead was identified as Titu, a resident of Mandawali High, Near Tara Wati Hospital, was earlier involved in murder and robbery cases, police said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2023 04:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).