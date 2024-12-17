Mangaluru, Dec 17 (PTI) Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) on Tuesday announced the commissioning of a new bitumen production unit, leveraging the cutting-edge 'Biturox' technology developed by an Austrian firm.

According to MRPL, the newly commissioned production unit has an annual capacity of 1,50,000 metric tonnes, doubling MRPL's bitumen production capability. This expansion positions the company as a key player in supporting India's highway development, a vital driver of the country's economic growth.

"The facility is designed to produce premium VG40 bitumen consistently, while offering flexibility to manufacture VG30 and other grades to meet varied industry needs," MRPL Executive Director (Projects), BHV Prasad said in a statement here on Tuesday

India, with its vast and expanding highway network, has been reliant on imported bitumen to meet rising demand. To address this gap, MRPL undertook an expansion initiative in 2022, culminating in the establishment of the state-of-the-art plant, the statement said.

With the new facility in Mangaluru, MRPL aims to provide road construction companies with locally produced, high-quality bitumen, furthering the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, it added.

Engineered by Engineers India Limited (EIL), the facility marks a significant step forward for MRPL and the nation's infrastructure development, it said.

"The launch of this bitumen production unit is a landmark moment for MRPL and the region. By combining advanced technology and an unwavering commitment to quality, we are well-positioned to supply top-grade bitumen that enables durable and sustainable road networks. This world-class facility is a testament to MRPL's role in India's progress," Prasad said.

Strategically located in Mangaluru, MRPL's facility is expected to cater to the growing demands of the road construction industry, reduce dependency on imports, and support the development of resilient infrastructure across the country, the statement added.

