Greater Noida, Jan 12 (PTI) MTA E-Mobility on Thursday launched the country's first automatic dual speed transmission electric three-wheeler under brand name Shera.

The company, a 100 per cent subsidiary of the automotive component manufacturer MT Autocraft, introduced two variants -- cargo vehicle Shera R8 and commercial passenger vehicle Shera Comfy.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Will Central Government Employees Get Pending 18-Month DA Arrears After Budget 2023? Check Latest News Update Here.

"Shera R8 is aimed at providing a profitable solution for individuals and fleet owners in cargo application while Shera Comfy is first-of-its-kind and an upgraded and comfortable and safe solution for passenger applications in the first and last mile mobility," MTA EV co-founder Vivek Jakhmola said while launching the product at the Auto Expo 2023 here.

Both the variants are available in manual as well as automatic transmission, he added.

Also Read | Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary 2023 Quotes & HD Images: Slogans, Photos and Wallpapers To Share Remembering the Indian Freedom Fighter and Former Prime Minister.

The company has set up a manufacturing plant at Palwal and is also looking at exporting products to various global markets.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)