New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) MYSUN on Wednesday said that it has commissioned a rooftop solar plant in Rajasthan for a reputed textiles company.

Located in Bhilwara, this 1.75 MW solar power project is an amalgamation of clean aesthetics with advanced solar technology, a company statement said.

The solar plant will help the company save approximately Rs 1.9 crores every year on their power bills. With this plant, MYSUN has consolidated its leading position in Rajasthan for rooftop solar solutions, the statement said.

Gagan Vermani, Founder and CEO, MYSUN saidthe plant is estimated to save around Rs 62 crores for the client over 25 years.

MYSUN is the largest online rooftop solar platform in India with approximately 100,000 registered Rooftops.

