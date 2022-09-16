Nashik, Sep 16 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,81,896 on Friday after 21 cases were detected. while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,904, an official said.

So far, 4,72,840 persons have recovered, including 23 during the day, leaving the district with 152 active cases, he added.

