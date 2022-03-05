Nashik, Mar 5 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,75,847 on Saturday with the addition of 24 cases, while one death took the toll to 8,899, an official said.

So far, 4,66,723 people have been discharged, including 57 during the day, leaving the district with an active tally of 225, he said.

