Nashik, May 15 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,76,079 on Sunday with the addition of three cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,899, an official said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Bride, 3 Others Injured After Marriage Pandal Collapses in Palghar.

So far, 4,67,163 persons have been discharged post recovery, including one during the day, leaving the district with an active count of 17, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)