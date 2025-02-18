Chandigarh, Feb 18 (PTI) Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday said the National Education Policy 2020 is going to bring a big change in the country.

This will give new guidance to the young generation through innovation, technology, research, education, culture and moral values, the Governor said.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 19 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

"When all the students move forward with new thinking, then by the year 2047, a developed India of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dreams will definitely be created," Dattatreya said.

He is also the Chancellor of Kurukshetra University and was addressing the students after giving PhD, postgraduate and graduate degrees at the 34th convocation of Kurukshetra University in Haryana's Kurukshetra.

Also Read | What Is Chameleoning? All About the New Gen Z Dating Term You Might Be Unknowingly Living.

While congratulating the students who received degrees and gold medals, Dattatreya said the bright future of the country can be seen in these students.

After this 34th convocation, a new journey will begin in the lives of all the students. Parents and teachers will have a lot of expectations from this journey, he said.

He said many challenges will come up in this new path. All the students have to face these challenges and achieve their goals. To achieve this, the students will have to move forward with hard work and honesty, he said.

According to an official statement, Governor Dattatreya felicitated Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini with the honorary degree of Doctor of Literature "for his outstanding contribution in the social and political field".

Former ISRO chairman Dr S. Somanath, who did remarkable work in the field of science and increased India's pride in space, was also honoured with an honorary degree and Goyal Peace Prize by the university, the statement said.

Nayab Singh Saini said it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision is that when we celebrate 100 years of India's Independence, our country should become a developed nation.

He said the youth will have the most important contribution in making a 'Viksit Bharat' by the year 2047. Therefore, the youth have to become mentally, physically and morally strong and achieve the goals of life, he said.

The chief minister congratulated and wished the students who were honoured with PhD degrees and received medals and said that this is not just a degree, but an honour for their hard work.

He congratulated and wished Dr S Somanath on being honoured with an honorary degree and Goyal Peace Prize by the university. Saini said India's first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad laid the foundation stone of Kurukshetra University in 1956. Since then, the university has travelled a long journey of development, he said.

The chief minister said till a decade ago, daughters in Haryana had to go to far-flung colleges to get higher education. Due to this, most of the daughters were deprived of education. Understanding their pain, the government prepared a roadmap and resolved to establish a college every 20 kilometres, he said.

In the last 10 years, 79 colleges were opened, out of which 30 are for girls only. He said the government's aim is that every child gets a quality education near his home.

He said for this year's state budget, which will be presented in the State Assembly next month, the government has also sought suggestions from the youth so that an inclusive and developmental budget for every section can be made.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)