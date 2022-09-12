Bhubaneswar, Jul 12 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday felicitated twin brothers Deevyansu and Diptyansu Mallu for clearing Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced with flying colours.

Deevyanshu secured an all-India Rank of 11 and Deeptanshu 228 in the entrance exam, results of which were announced on Sunday.

Also Read | Indian Railways to Provide Free Meals to Passengers, But Here’s A Catch.

Patnaik felicitated the two at Naveen Nivas in Bhubaneswar in the presence of their parents and the principal of the KIIT International School, of which they were students, a release by the chief minister's office said.

The CM congratulated them and wished them success for future endeavours, it added.

Also Read | Amazon Cuts Down Selling Fee by 50% for New Vendors Ahead of Festive Season Sale.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)