New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has invited tenders to install artworks highlighting India's cultural heritage and history at Anand Vihar and Begumpul stations of the Namo Bharat corridor.

In a statement, it said the selected artworks will reflect themes rooted in Indian traditions and history, helping turn these stations into vibrant public spaces.

The initiative aims to highlight India's cultural heritage and historic milestones through wall art, making the transit spaces more engaging for commuters, the NCRTC added.

At Anand Vihar station, the artwork will centre around various yoga postures such as Surya Namaskar, and Indian classical dance forms, showcasing the country's spiritual and cultural essence.

Begumpul station will focus on the Revolt of 1857 and revolutionary activities in Meerut, underlining the city's key role in India's freedom struggle, the NCRTC said.

It added that the initiative seeks to create a meaningful and memorable travel experience.

