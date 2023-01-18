New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Network Planning Group (NPG) constituted under the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan on Wednesday examined and recommended three projects, including Barejadi Nandej to Sanand railway project.

The commerce and industry ministry said projects, which are deliberated by the group are a four-lane accessed controlled greenfield highway as part of the Nagpur-Vijaywada corridor, new rail connectivity projects connecting Barejadi Nandej to Sanand in Gujarat, and Barbil, Barsuan and Nayagarh in Odisha.

"All three projects were evaluated by the NPG and recommended for implementation with certain suggestions to address last mile connectivity," it said.

The 4-lane project will improve connectivity to 21 economic nodes, such as mega food parks, fishing seafood clusters and pharma clusters.

"During the deliberations of the Barejadi Nandej to Sanand railway project, it was observed by the NPG that the Ahmedabad station has been one of the busiest stations on the Western Railway Corridor for freight movement between the Viramgam-Sabaramati-Ahmedabad-Geratpur sections. Therefore, to achieve overall operational efficiency, the construction of a 4th line connecting was felt essential," it added.

In the meeting, senior officials from the railways shared that the proposed Barbil-Barsuan-Nayagarh Railway line, covering a distance of 181 km, will connect major iron mines in the region and boost trade in steel plans of Eastern India.

