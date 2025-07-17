New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Nuvoco Vistas Corp, the building materials division of the Nirma Group, on Thursday reported a multi-fold increase in its profit to Rs 133.16 crore in the quarter ended in June 2025.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 2.84 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Nuvoco Vistas Corp.

Its revenue from operations was up 9 per cent to Rs 2,872.70 crore in the June quarter. It was at Rs 2,636.48 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total expenses of Nuvoco Vistas Corp were up 1.9 per cent to Rs 2,685.9 crore in the June quarter of FY'26.

Its total income, which includes other income, was at Rs 2,887.50 crore, up 9.33 per cent in the June quarter.

The company achieved a consolidated cement sales volume of 5.1 MMT in Q1 FY26, said Nuvoco Vistas Corp in its earning statement.

Commenting on the results, its Managing Director Jayakumar Krishnaswamy said: "The Company witnessed healthy volume growth during the quarter. It maintained a sharp focus on premiumisation and trade mix, which contributed to enhanced realizations and led to the highest-ever first-quarter consolidated EBITDA in the Company's history."

Nuvoco Vistas Corp, which has acquired Vadraj Cement, is on track to achieve approx 31 MMTPA cement capacity by Q3 FY27 from the present 25 MTPA.

Over the outlook, Krishnaswamy said: "Looking ahead, we remain committed to driving sustained growth and expanding our market presence. Following the successful acquisition of Vadraj Cement, the Company is fully geared up to operationalise the plants at Kutch and Surat by Q3 FY27 and at the same time expand its market footprint in the Western region.

Shares of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 382.65 on BSE, up 1.69 per cent from the previous close.

