New Delhi, Aug 3: E-commerce beauty company Nykaa has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial share-sale.

The initial public offering (IPO) comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 525 crore and an offer for sale of 4,31,11,670 equity shares by the selling shareholders, according to draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Those selling shares in the OFS include TPG Growth IV SF Pte Ltd, Lighthouse India Fund III, Limited, Lighthouse India III Employee Trust, Yogesh Agencies and Investments and J M Financial and Investment Consultancy Services and Sanjay Nayar Family Trust.

Proceeds of the fresh issue will be used towards investment in certain subsidiaries -- FSN Brands or Nykaa Fashion -- to set-up new retail store, capital expenditure, repayment of debt, to enhance the visibility and awareness of its brands and general corporate purposes.

Founded in 2012, the company is a digitally native consumer technology platform, delivering a content-led, lifestyle retail experience to consumers.

The company has a diverse portfolio of beauty, personal care and fashion products, including its owned brand products manufactured by it.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Morgan Stanley India Company, BofA Securities India, Citigroup Global Markets India, JM Financial and ICICI Securities have been appointed as merchant bankers to advise the company on the IPO. The equity shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE.

