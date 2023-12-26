Gurugram, Dec 26 (PTI) A traffic constable got injured after being hit by a car at a checkpoint in Sector 58 area here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened near the Belgium Hotel on Sunday night. The car driver managed to flee from the spot.

According to the complaint filed by traffic inspector Harish Kumar, he along with his team, had set up a barricade near the hotel. They were testing people driving with alcohol metres.

During this, constable Govind signalled to stop a car which was seen coming towards the checkpoint. But instead of reducing the speed, the driver accelerated and hit Govind and fled, Kumar claimed.

"Govind got injured and he was immediately taken to Medanta Hospital for treatment, where his condition is said to be out of danger,” he said in his complaint.

“Other policemen noted the number of black coloured Harrier and found it registered with Badshahpur authority in the name of a private company,” Kumar said.

An FIR was registered against the unknown driver at Gurugram Sector 65 police station on Monday, said police.

A senior police officer said police are trying to identify the car driver and he will be arrested soon.

