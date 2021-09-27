Rameswaram (TN), Sep 27 (PTI) Turmeric, weighing 3010 kg and worth Rs 10 lakh suspected to be smuggled to Sri Lanka, was recovered near here, police said on Monday.

The turmeric, which was stacked in 86 gunny bags, was found hidden in a house, police said, adding one person has been detained for interrogation.

A country boat was also seized and further probe is on.

