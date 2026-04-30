Vinod Kambli Assisted Out of Wankhede Stadium After Attending IPL 2026 Match, Video Goes Viral

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Former India international cricketer Vinod Kambli made a rare public appearance at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, 29 April 2026, during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 fixture between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The sight of the 54-year-old requiring assistance to walk, supported by two individuals and using a walking stick, drew significant attention and sparked an outpouring of concern and well-wishes from fans and media alike. Former India Cricketer Vinod Kambli Faces Brain Stroke Risk Amid Ongoing Health Battle; Sachin Tendulkar Leads Support Efforts.

Vinod Kambli Seen Leaving Wankhede

Vinod Kambli came to Wankhede Stadium today to watch the Mumbai Indians match. There was a time when he was considered an even better batsman than Sachin Tendulkar, but some bad habits ruined his career. Seeing him like this today doesn’t feel good, but it was nice to see that he… pic.twitter.com/AJOMh1FTX3 — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) April 29, 2026

Public Appearance Amidst Health Concerns

Kambli's presence at the iconic cricketing venue, where he once showcased his flamboyant batting prowess, quickly became a poignant moment. Videos circulating across social media platforms captured him looking visibly frail but acknowledging the warm greetings from supporters with a smile and a thumbs-up gesture. This appearance comes amidst ongoing reports regarding his health, which have been a subject of public discussion for some time. His attendance at the high-profile IPL match was seen by many as a testament to his enduring connection with the sport and the stadium.

Ongoing Health Struggles

Reports indicate that Kambli has been contending with significant health challenges over the past two years, primarily a brain-related medical condition that has impacted his mobility and memory. A close associate, former first-class umpire Marcus Couto, recently revealed that Kambli has a "clot in his brain" which has led to memory issues, and advised strict avoidance of smoking due to the risk of a brain stroke.

While Kambli's wife, Andrea Hewitt, has dismissed some exaggerated claims about his condition, she confirmed that he is undergoing treatment and recovery. Kambli has a history of medical issues, having undergone angioplasty in 2012 and suffering a heart attack in 2013. Vinod Kambli Celebrates Sachin Tendulkar's Birthday in This Viral Ad (Watch Video).

Support from the Cricketing Fraternity

Despite his health struggles, a robust support system has reportedly been established for Kambli. Friends and former teammates, including his childhood friend Sachin Tendulkar, are understood to be part of a WhatsApp group led by Marcus Couto, coordinating emotional and financial assistance for the former cricketer.

Kambli's recent visibility also included a digital campaign for an ice-cream brand, released on Sachin Tendulkar's birthday, where he appeared to be in good spirits. His appearance at the Wankhede Stadium, though challenging, offered a reassuring sign to fans that he remains connected to the cricketing world and is receiving support during his recovery.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 03:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).