Bengaluru, June 29 (PTI) Senior Police Officer P S Harsha assumed charge as Commissioner for the Department of Information and Public Relations here on Monday.

Harsha was earlier the Mangaluru Commissioner of Police.

He had served as the Commissioner of Information and Public Relations earlier too.

He took charge from outgoing Commissioner S N Siddaramappa, an official release said.

Siddaramappa has been transferred as Deputy Inspector General of Police, CID ( Economic Offences Wing ) here.

Harsha, who served as City Police Commissioner since August 2019 in Mangaluru, expressed his gratitude to Mangalorians through social media in local Tulu language for their cooperation and support.

He was under fire from some political leaders and organisations over alleged police excesses during the violence that took place in December in which two persons were killed during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests.

