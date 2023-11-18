Jammu, Nov 17 (PTI) A pair of Royal Bengal tigers arrived in Jammu from Tamil Nadu on Friday and they have been put in quarantine for a week at the Jambu zoo here, officials said.

On November 8, a pair of Asiatic lions -- a male and a female -- had been brought to the zoo from Gujarat.

The tigers -- a male and a female -- were brought from the Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Wildlife Warden Amit Sharma said.

The tigers have been brought here in exchange of a pair of Himalayan Black Bears. This was done as part of an animal exchange programme, officials said.

"Earlier, we have brought an Asiatic lions, which will be under quarantine for the next three days. Today, there was a new addition of the Royal Bengal tigers," Sharma said.

He said that as far as acclimatisation in concerned, their quarantine initially will be in room heater conditions.

The tigers are housed in a naturalistic and enriched enclosure having a space of more than 4,500 square metres, according to Central Zoo Authority norms, the officials said.

Sharma said that they will be integrated in the zoo after their quarantine ends on November 25 or 26.

