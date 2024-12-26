New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Peak XV Partners on Thursday divested 1.5 per cent stake in fintech company One MobiKwik Systems for Rs 82 crore through an open market transaction.

Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia India & Southeast Asia) through its arm -- Peak XV Partners Investment Holdings III -- offloaded 12.01 lakh shares, or 1.55 per cent, stake in One MobiKwik Systems through a bulk deal on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Also Read | Bank Holidays in 2025: From Festivals to National Holidays and More, Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates for Upcoming Year.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 679.38 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 81.63 crore.

After the transaction, Peak XV Partners' holding in Gurugram-based MobiKwik has declined to 1.26 per cent from 2.81 per cent.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Dates: When and Where Is Mahakumbh? When Is Shahi Snan? From Important Dates to Key Locations, Here's All You Need To Know.

Details of buyers of MobiKwik's shares could not be ascertained on the exchange.

One MobiKwik Systems shares rose 2.40 per cent to close at Rs 623.50 apiece on the NSE.

Last week, MobiKwik's shares listed with a premium of nearly 60 per cent.

The initial public offering (IPO) by MobiKwik was entirely a fresh issuance of equity shares worth up to Rs 572 crore with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

Founded by Bipin Preet Singh and Upasana Taku, MobiKwik is a digital banking platform, offering a wide range of financial products for both consumers and merchants, including payments, digital credit, and investments.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)