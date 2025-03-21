New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) PFC CMD Parminder Chopra has been given the additional charge of CMD REC, a regulatory filing said on Friday.

He has been given the additional charge by the government with immediate effect, Power Finance Corporation (PFC) added.

"In terms of the Ministry of Power Office Order dated March 20, 2025, Parminder Chopra, CMD, PFC has been assigned the additional charge of the post of CMD, REC with immediate effect, for a period of three months or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the filing said.

Accordingly, Chopra assumed the additional charge of the post of REC CMD on March 21, 2025.

Under the Ministry of Power, PFC is a nodal agency for the development of Integrated Power Development Scheme(IPDS), Ultra Mega Power Projects (UMPPs) and Bid Process Coordinator for Independent Transmission Projects (ITPs).

REC, under the same ministry, is a non-banking finance company (NBFC) focusing on power sector financing in India.

