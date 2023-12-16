Jaipur, Dec 16 (PTI) A PIL was filed in the Rajasthan High Court on Saturday challenging the "swearing-in" of Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa as deputy chief ministers, claiming that the Constitution does not recognise this post.

Petitioner Om Prakash Solanki, a lawyer, has also sought cancellation of the appointments.

"Deputy chief minister post is unconstitutional and there is no such post mentioned in the Constitution of India," he said.

On Friday, while BJP leader Bhajan Lal Sharma took oath as chief minister, Diya Kumari and Bairwa were sworn in as deputy chief ministers at a ceremony, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the top leadership of the party.

