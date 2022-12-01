New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Plutus Wealth Management on Thursday acquired shares of private lender Bandhan Bank for Rs 212 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Plutus Wealth Management LLP purchased 90 lakh scrips of the company.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: HRA of Central Government Employees to Increase Soon? Know How Much Increment is Expected.

The shares were bought at an average price of Rs 235.65 apiece, taking the aggregate value to Rs 212.08 crore.

On Thursday, shares of Bandhan Bank closed 1.20 per cent lower at Rs 235.55 per scrip on NSE.

Also Read | Digi Yatra App: Your Face Can Be Boarding Pass at These Airports, Know How Paperless Entry Works.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)