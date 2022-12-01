Mumbai, December 1: India is set to launch a mechanism called Digi Yatra today. Digi Yatra is made to achieve contactless, seamless processing of passengers at airports based on Facial Recognition Technology (FRT) for a seamless and hassle-free air travel experience. In the first phase, it will be launched at Delhi, Bengaluru, and Varanasi, followed by four airports - Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, and Vijayawada by March 2023. TNEB Aadhaar Linking Online: Step-by-Step Guide on How To Link Aadhaar Card with TANGEDCO E-Bill at nsc.tnebltd.gov.in To Get Power Subsidy in Tamil Nadu.

With the Digi Yatra, the airport will use facial recognition software for entry. DigiYatra programme will facilitate paperless travel and avoid multiple identity checks at the airport enabling seamless and hassle-free travel. Now, passengers won't need to carry their ID card and boarding pass.

What is DigiYatra?

The 'DigiYatra' is a Biometric Enabled Seamless Travel experience (BEST) based on Facial Recognition Technology. It aims to provide a paperless and seamless travel experience to passengers. With this technology, passengers' entry would be automatically processed based on the facial recognition system at all checkpoints including entry into the airport, security check areas, aircraft boarding, etc.

How to register on Digi Yatra:

Download the DigiYatra App from Play Store (Android) or App Store (iOS)

Register using your Aadhaar Linked mobile number and OTP.

Link your Identity Credentials using DigiLocker or Offline Aadhaar.

Take a selfie picture when prompted and upload it onto the app.

Update your Boarding Pass on the DigiYatra App.

With Digi Yatra, the passenger will have facial recognition technology for digital access at airport checkpoints, including the entry point check, security check entry, and boarding.

