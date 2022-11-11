New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) The PM Gati Shakti initiative would help accelerate transportation, cut logistics cost, and bring synergy among ministries, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

The PM GatiShakti - National Master Plan (NMP) was announced last year with an aim to break departmental silos and bring in more holistic and integrated planning and execution of projects with a view to addressing the issues related to multi-modal and last-mile connectivity. It aims at promoting integrated planning and synchronised implementation of infrastructure projects across the country.

Also Read | HPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 53 Sub Divisional Engineer Posts, Apply Online at hpsc.gov.in.

Goyal said the objective is to transform connectivity infrastructure in India.

It would bring synergy among the ongoing infrastructure projects undertaken by different ministries and several ministries of the government have been brought on one platform under this mission, he said at an event in Varanasi.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Yatra: Man From Tamil Nadu Taking Part in Padayatra Dies After Being Hit by Truck in Maharashtra's Nanded; Rahul Gandhi Expresses Grief.

"This program will result in seamless connectivity across the country, benefitting the industry, trade as well as the common man. It will cut down logistic costs and reduce the time of transportation of goods. Land records have also been added under this scheme, which will accelerate the speedy completion of any project," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)